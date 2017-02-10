Las Vegas rally protests federal fund...

Las Vegas rally protests federal funding for Planned Parenthood

Read more: The Daily Millbury

Protesters gathered Saturday at Planned Parenthood health centers in more than 200 cities, including Las Vegas, to rally against government funding for the clinic.About 50 people gathered at one of the Las Vegas Valley's two Planned Parenthood locations, 3220 W Charleston Blvd., and stood quietly on the sidewalks surrounding the clinic, chatting or reciting the Hail Mary prayer.Some brought signs and banners from home, while others picked up signs provided at the protest. Many carried white wooden crosses brought by local Joe Kapton.

