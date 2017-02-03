Las Vegas police respond to shots fir...

Las Vegas police respond to shots fired after early Friday fight at Deja Vu Showgirls strip club

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Las Vegas police responded to a shooting incident early Friday morning at Deja Vu's Showgirls, 3247 Sammy Davis Drive. Las Vegas police responded to a shooting incident early Friday morning at Deja Vu's Showgirls, 3247 Sammy Davis Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Carolyn G. Goodman as ? 5 hr Local 3
Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas 5 hr Local 5
Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16) 9 hr Bobbi 12
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 12 hr cray333 92
Las Vegas Buffets will continue to fail miserably Thu Local 1
News Driver suspected of DUI arrested after hitting ... Thu spytheweb 1
News Man named 'Pirate' indicted in Las Vegas on 12-... Thu spytheweb 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,538,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC