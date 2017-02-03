Las Vegas police respond to shots fired after early Friday fight at Deja Vu Showgirls strip club
Las Vegas police responded to a shooting incident early Friday morning at Deja Vu's Showgirls, 3247 Sammy Davis Drive. Las Vegas police responded to a shooting incident early Friday morning at Deja Vu's Showgirls, 3247 Sammy Davis Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Carolyn G. Goodman as ?
|5 hr
|Local
|3
|Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas
|5 hr
|Local
|5
|Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Bobbi
|12
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|12 hr
|cray333
|92
|Las Vegas Buffets will continue to fail miserably
|Thu
|Local
|1
|Driver suspected of DUI arrested after hitting ...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|1
|Man named 'Pirate' indicted in Las Vegas on 12-...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC