Las Vegas police arrest man in woman's January shooting death

13 hrs ago

Lun Simon, 43, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder with a deadly weapon and burglary. Simon was wanted in connection with the death of Jasmine Rochell Haley, found Jan. 25 with gunshot wounds at a residence on the 3500 block of Morning Mist Drive.

