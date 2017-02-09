Las Vegas police arrest man in woman's January shooting death
Lun Simon, 43, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder with a deadly weapon and burglary. Simon was wanted in connection with the death of Jasmine Rochell Haley, found Jan. 25 with gunshot wounds at a residence on the 3500 block of Morning Mist Drive.
