Las Vegas mosque steps up security amid furor over Trump travel ban
The Islamic Society of Nevada Mosque in Las Vegas has bolstered security after receiving threatening emails amid the furor surrounding President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration last week, a director of the mosque said Monday.Reza Salimian, a director of the Islamic society, said one of two threatening emails received after Trump banned immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States was particularly severe." You terrorists need to get the f-- out of the country," said the email, which Salimian shared with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
