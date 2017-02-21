Las Vegas meat processing plant to nearly double in size
A local meat processor is working on a $2.74 million renovation to nearly double the size of its plant. Freedom Meats will replace its building at 2955 Westwood Drive, north of the intersection of Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and Desert Inn Road, with a new two-story building.
