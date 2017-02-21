Las Vegas marijuana expo loses name o...

Las Vegas marijuana expo loses name over 'differing vision' with parent group

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Las Vegas Hempfest attendees cheer for cannabis-related merchandise being thrown from the Top Shelf Stage 1 at the Clark County Amphitheater on Saturday, October 4, 2014. An annual Las Vegas marijuana convention has severed ties with its Seattle-based parent organization after a four-year partnership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... 3 hr spud 18
News Clark County Commission To Look At Plans For De... 16 hr NEVADA 1
News Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14) Tue marieburn 8
cherish my love Tue Psssst 4
happy presidents day Mon kyman 1
Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas Feb 19 Local 1
News Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas Feb 18 Kevin Kettell 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC