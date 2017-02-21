Las Vegas man who used stolen identit...

Las Vegas man who used stolen identities of dead to claim tax refunds sentenced

11 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A man who used the identities of dead people to claim tax refunds was sentenced in federal court Thursday for his role in what authorities say was a $2.7 million tax fraud scheme. Clint Tarrant, 56, admitted last week that he obtained more than $100,000 in tax refunds by filling out returns that used the names of deceased people but listed his own residence as the taxpayer address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

