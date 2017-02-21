Las Vegas man who used stolen identities of dead to claim tax refunds sentenced
A man who used the identities of dead people to claim tax refunds was sentenced in federal court Thursday for his role in what authorities say was a $2.7 million tax fraud scheme. Clint Tarrant, 56, admitted last week that he obtained more than $100,000 in tax refunds by filling out returns that used the names of deceased people but listed his own residence as the taxpayer address.
