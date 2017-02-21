Las Vegas man pleads guilty to interf...

Las Vegas man pleads guilty to interfering with flight crew

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A man who disrupted an American Airlines flight from the Los Angeles area, forcing it to make an unscheduled landing in Lubbock, Texas, has pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight crew. Jerry Ba Nguyen could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... 16 hr Local 21
Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las... Fri Local 1
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... Fri Local 22
Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters... Fri Quality Web Content 1
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) Thu carlitos 5
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... Thu spud 18
News Clark County Commission To Look At Plans For De... Wed NEVADA 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,134,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC