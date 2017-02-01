Las Vegas man gets life in prison for involvement in drug dealer's death
A Las Vegas man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for his involvement in a marijuana transaction that resulted in the death of a drug dealer. Louis Matthews, 35, was convicted by jury last fall in the case, which centered around his participation in a deal to purchase 20 pounds of marijuana.
