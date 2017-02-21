Las Vegas man arrested after threatening to kill family with knife, Metro reports say
A Las Vegas man was arrested early Feb. 17 after his wife told police he threatened his family with a knife, an arrest report shows. Before midnight Feb. 16, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call on the 8800 block of Horizon Wind Avene, near Blue Diamond Road and El Capitan Way, the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|15 min
|Raydot
|19
|Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las...
|2 hr
|Local
|1
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|4 hr
|Local
|22
|Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters...
|9 hr
|Quality Web Content
|1
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|carlitos
|5
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|23 hr
|spud
|18
|Clark County Commission To Look At Plans For De...
|Wed
|NEVADA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC