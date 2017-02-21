Las Vegas man arrested after threaten...

Las Vegas man arrested after threatening to kill family with knife, Metro reports say

9 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A Las Vegas man was arrested early Feb. 17 after his wife told police he threatened his family with a knife, an arrest report shows. Before midnight Feb. 16, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call on the 8800 block of Horizon Wind Avene, near Blue Diamond Road and El Capitan Way, the report said.

