Las Vegas man allegedly beat 3-month-old child to death for constant crying
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Millbury story from 14 hrs ago, titled Las Vegas man allegedly beat 3-month-old child to death for constant crying.
The northeast Las Vegas father arrested after his 3-month-old son died told police he beat his son because he would not stop crying, according to an arrest report.Keshawn Doucet, 22, called 9-1-1 on Tuesday and told dispatchers his son was not breathing. Medical personnel arrived at his apartment on the 5200 block of Nellis Oasis Lane, but the child died before he could be taken to University Medical Center.Doucet initially told officers that the child was unresponsive when he went to check on him, so he called his girlfriend, the child's mother.
#1 8 hrs ago
Try changing his diaper. My son cried for hours when he was teething, that's what baby's do.
Now you'll get plenty of rest in prison.
