Las Vegas man allegedly beat 3-month-...

Las Vegas man allegedly beat 3-month-old child to death for constant crying

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Millbury story from 14 hrs ago, titled Las Vegas man allegedly beat 3-month-old child to death for constant crying. In it, The Daily Millbury reports that:

The northeast Las Vegas father arrested after his 3-month-old son died told police he beat his son because he would not stop crying, according to an arrest report.Keshawn Doucet, 22, called 9-1-1 on Tuesday and told dispatchers his son was not breathing. Medical personnel arrived at his apartment on the 5200 block of Nellis Oasis Lane, but the child died before he could be taken to University Medical Center.Doucet initially told officers that the child was unresponsive when he went to check on him, so he called his girlfriend, the child's mother.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,236

Las Vegas, NV

#1 8 hrs ago
Try changing his diaper. My son cried for hours when he was teething, that's what baby's do.

Now you'll get plenty of rest in prison.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Circus Buffet 6 hr Local 1
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... 7 hr Local 10
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... 8 hr spytheweb 1
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Fri kyman 28
rayos Fri kyman 1
Indian casinos in Arizona and California have b... Thu Local 1
Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas Thu GodsHelper 11
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,594 • Total comments across all topics: 278,757,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC