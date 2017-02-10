Las Vegas lawmaker wants blood test t...

Las Vegas lawmaker wants blood test to check for marijuana DUI

Read more: The Daily Millbury

A bill introduced in the Nevada Assembly on Friday would mandate a blood test to check for driving under the influence of marijuana.Assembly Judiciary Chairman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, said Assembly Bill 135 is necessary because urine tests that check for marijuana metabolites are unreliable.The levels of metabolite to determine impairment - two nanograms per milliliter of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and five grams of 11-OH-tetrahydrocannabinol - would not change under the legislation.But the bill does specify the specific metabolites that must be tested to determine impairment.

