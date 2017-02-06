Las Vegas judge faces disciplinary hearing over actions in divorce case

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson has a $167,000-a-year, taxpayer-funded role that gives her limited control over certain legal matters, but that power typically doesn't extend to court proceedings in another country.Three years ago, however, the judge decided she had the authority to issue an order that would trigger an immediate outcome in a Canadian divorce case, a decision she made after a woman she knew, former Las Vegas attorney Jennifer Bolton, came into her chambers and asked for help. Bolton was dying of cancer and wanted to finalize her divorce from Vivian Wright-Bolton, whom she wed in Canada in 2004.Andress-Tobiasson later was forced to rescind the order, and for a while, that was the only repercussion.

