Las Vegas judge faces disciplinary he...

Las Vegas judge faces disciplinary hearing over actions in divorce case

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson has a $167,000-a-year, taxpayer-funded role that gives her limited control over certain legal matters, but that power typically doesn't extend to court proceedings in another country.Three years ago, however, the judge decided she had the authority to issue an order that would trigger an immediate outcome in a Canadian divorce case, a decision she made after a woman she knew, former Las Vegas attorney Jennifer Bolton, came into her chambers and asked for help. Bolton was dying of cancer and wanted to finalize her divorce from Vivian Wright-Bolton, whom she wed in Canada in 2004.Andress-Tobiasson later was forced to rescind the order, and for a while, that was the only repercussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Henderson Police Abuse. (Jan '06) 2 hr Go Blue Forever 526
Lots of empty buildings or places out there in ... 7 hr Local 6
Chloe Beardsley (Aug '16) Sun Local 4
Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas Sun Local 7
Las Vegas club and mermaids. Sat Granny 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Sat bertha 95
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) Feb 4 Soapboxmom 15
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Clark County was issued at February 06 at 5:08PM PST

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,760 • Total comments across all topics: 278,615,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC