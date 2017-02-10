'Las Vegas is truly the romance capit...

'Las Vegas is truly the romance capital of the world'

With Valentine's Day on Tuesday, our wedding chapels will shift into overdrive for romantic couples wanting to tie the knot or renew their vows. The economic impact from wedding tourism here is $2 billion.

