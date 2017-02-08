Las Vegas father arrested after 3-mon...

Las Vegas father arrested after 3-month-old son dies

A father was arrested after his 3-month-old son suffered significant injuries and died Tuesday.The Las Vegas Police Department responded at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an unresponsive child on the 5200 block of Nellis Oasis Lane.The Clark County coroner identified the baby as Gage Doucet of Las Vegas. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.An investigation by Metro's abuse and neglect section determined that Gage had significant injuries to his head and body.

