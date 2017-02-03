Las Vegas becoming destination for pl...

Las Vegas becoming destination for plastic surgery tourism

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Dr. Jeffrey J. Roth, with Las Vegas Plastic Surgery Inc., 9280 W. Sunset Rd, holds a mirror while discussing plastic surgery medical tourism on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. People from around the country and world are arriving in increasing numbers in the valley die cosmetic surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Henderson Police Abuse. (Jan '06) 28 min Freedom Fighter 525
Lots of empty buildings or places out there in ... 3 hr Local 6
Chloe Beardsley (Aug '16) 23 hr Local 4
Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas Sun Local 7
Las Vegas club and mermaids. Sat Granny 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Sat bertha 95
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) Sat Soapboxmom 15
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Clark County was issued at February 06 at 8:13AM PST

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,779 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC