Las Vegas apartment complex where 3 people died failed most recent fire inspection
The Westlake Apartments, a central valley complex where a fire took the lives of an 8-year-old girl and her parents two weeks ago, failed its most recent fire safety inspection.Records obtained Wednesday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal showed the complex at 813 W. Lake Mead Blvd. failed its annual inspection on May 13, 2016, because of problems with bars on unit windows, rear exits chained shut and outdated fire alarm systems. At least 10 units, including the site of the deadly blaze, shared similar violations, the report said.DEADLY BLAZEThe Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the complex just before 1 a.m. Jan. 19 and found flames shooting from the apartment's window.
