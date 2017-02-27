Jury selection begins in trial of ex-fighter War Machine

Jury selection has begun in Las Vegas for the trial of the former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine on charges that he tried to kill his porn actress ex-girlfriend and her friend in August 2014. Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver is facing 34 felony charges also including battery, sexual assault and coercion that could get him life in prison if he's convicted of attacking ex-girlfriend Christy Mack and her friend, Corey Thomas.

