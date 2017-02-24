Judge: Reno Accuser, Others Can't Tes...

Judge: Reno Accuser, Others Can't Testify in Cosby Sex Assault Trial

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information and talk source for Las Vegas and all of southern Nevada. KXNT boasts the largest radio news department in Las [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, General Sales Manager, 702-889-7566, [email protected] Kyle Helmick, Promotions & Events Manager, 702-889-5130, [email protected] Jason Kobely, Digital Content Manager, 702-889-7357, [email protected] HUMAN [] Carina is the Pet Pick of the Week for 2-24-2017 Our Pet Pick is a very kind and gentle Chihuahua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... Fri Local 21
Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las... Fri Local 1
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... Fri Local 22
Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters... Fri Quality Web Content 1
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) Thu carlitos 5
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... Feb 23 spud 18
News Clark County Commission To Look At Plans For De... Feb 22 NEVADA 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,934 • Total comments across all topics: 279,148,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC