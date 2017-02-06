JCB's Dealer Network Continues to Grow with Addition of JCB of Las Vegas
JCB of Las Vegas, will offer backhoe loaders and telehandlers, rough terrain forklifts, large and compact excavators, skid steers and compact track loaders with side-entry doors and a single-arm PowerBoom. Equipment dealer Southwest Material Handling Inc., headquartered in Mira Loma, Calif., has added a new, JCB-dedicated location in Las Vegas, Nev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
