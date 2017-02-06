I-15 to temporarily lose lane in downtown Las Vegas to make way for new digital signs
Interstate 15 will lose a lane of traffic in both directions in downtown Las Vegas as crews place foundations and support columns for a series of digital signs that will flash information about accidents and detours, the Nevada Transportation Department said.I-15's inside lanes will be closed between the Spaghetti Bowl interchange with U.S. Highway 95 to the Owens Avenue exit from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. April 7, Transportation Department spokesman Tony Illia said.Additionally, the Casino Center Boulevard on-ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Wednesday to March 3, Illia said.The lane and ramp closures are needed so that crews can install a dozen new Active Traffic Management signs as part of Project Neon - a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.Sensors lining the ... (more)
