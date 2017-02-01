How to get a free Hot Dog on a Stick Friday in Las Vegas
Hot Dog on a Stick is celebrating their grand opening at Town Square Mall with free hot dogs on Friday.The iconic food court staple will hand out a free cooked-to-order Original Hot Dog on a Stick and fresh hand-stomped lemonade samples for all customers from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.The Hot Dog on a Stick kiosk will also hand out replicas of Hot Dog on a Stick's signature hats and other giveaway items.Celebrate @HotDogOnAStick's grand opening at #TownSquareLV with a FREE Turkey Hot Dog on a Stick this Friday from 1-5pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas
|8 hr
|Local
|1
|Jacob Orth
|8 hr
|Texas Rangers
|1
|Worst hospitals in Clark County and Las Vegas
|9 hr
|Texas Rangers
|1
|I love kickboxing Centennial (Feb '16)
|Tue
|Manny
|5
|Man arrested in Monday shooting in downtown Las...
|Tue
|Misty
|2
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Tue
|Felix
|42
|No sane person would ever come back to any of t...
|Tue
|Felix
|5
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC