How to get a free Hot Dog on a Stick Friday in Las Vegas

Hot Dog on a Stick is celebrating their grand opening at Town Square Mall with free hot dogs on Friday.The iconic food court staple will hand out a free cooked-to-order Original Hot Dog on a Stick and fresh hand-stomped lemonade samples for all customers from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.The Hot Dog on a Stick kiosk will also hand out replicas of Hot Dog on a Stick's signature hats and other giveaway items.Celebrate @HotDogOnAStick's grand opening at #TownSquareLV with a FREE Turkey Hot Dog on a Stick this Friday from 1-5pm.

