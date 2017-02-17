How MAGIC landed in Las Vegas was a p...

How MAGIC landed in Las Vegas was a pretty good trick

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Musical artist Katy Perry greets the crowd from her booth during the MAGIC trade show inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Aug.15, 2016. Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal So Kim looks through the Freeway's clothing during the MAGIC trade show inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Aug.15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas 8 hr Local 1
News Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas Sat Kevin Kettell 1
Las Vegas drug scene Feb 16 kyman 15
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Feb 15 Solarman 1
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... Feb 15 ThomasA 2
News US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial... Feb 14 Impeach Trump 4
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) Feb 14 Delores 16
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,925 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC