Homeaid Southern Nevada and Community...

Homeaid Southern Nevada and Community Partners Complete Kitchen Renovation for U.S. Vets

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Nevada Business Journal

HomeAid Southern Nevada, the charitable arm of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, is putting the finishing touches on a renovation and expansion of the kitchen at U.S. VETS, 525 E. Bonanza Road, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 33 min bertha 95
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) 10 hr Soapboxmom 15
Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas 12 hr MrVegas 6
Local Politics Do you approve of Carolyn G. Goodman as ? Fri Local 3
Guy Houck the meth dealer snitch (Jun '16) Fri Bobbi 12
Las Vegas Buffets will continue to fail miserably Thu Local 1
News Driver suspected of DUI arrested after hitting ... Feb 2 spytheweb 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,272 • Total comments across all topics: 278,563,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC