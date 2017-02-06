Henderson police arrest man in sexual assault of teen girl
A 38-year-old Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.Henderson police said Mario Alston met the girl using the Kik Messenger application in January. He is suspected of obtaining the girl's address through the application, arranging a meeting and later showing up at her residence to sexually assault her.Police said Alston was arrested Wednesday at his home without incident.
