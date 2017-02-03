Gusty winds expected in Las Vegas Val...

Gusty winds expected in Las Vegas Valley on Friday

15 hrs ago

Friday will be warm and windy before temperatures drop slightly in the Las Vegas Valley over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.The weather service issued a wind advisory for Red Rock Canyon and the Spring Mountains on Friday. In the valley, winds winds will stay about 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, but in the central and southwest parts of Las Vegas gusts could reach up to 40 mph.Friday's high should be 69 degrees.The high will drop slightly on Saturday to 65 degrees.



Las Vegas, NV

