Grand jury indicts ousted Las Vegas constable
Former Las Vegas Township Constable John Bonaventura was indicted Wednesday on theft and wiretapping charges.Along with one count of theft, Bonaventura faces one count of misconduct of a public officer and four counts of unlawful interception of wire communications.The Clark County Commission unanimously voted in March 2013 to abolish the constable's office after repeated complaints about Bonaventura and his office.In January 2014, Bonaventura and the constable's office settled a lawsuit for $415,000 with two former employees who accused Bonaventura of ordering them to lie in front of the County Commission.
