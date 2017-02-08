Girl dies after being struck by garba...

Girl dies after being struck by garbage truck in southeast Las Vegas

An 11-year-old girl died after she was hit by a garbage truck Wednesday afternoon in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, police said.

