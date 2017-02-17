Girl abducted by sex traffickers in Las Vegas is found
A 17-year-old Utah girl missing for more than a month and believed to have been kidnapped into sex slavery has been found and returned home. A day earlier her mother made an emotional plea to get her daughter back.
