Getting married on Valentine's Day in Las Vegas? Preapply to avoid the rush

Couples hoping to marry on Valentine's Day can streamline their plans by preapplying for marriage licenses.The days just before and after Valentine's Day are the busiest days of the year at Clark County's Marriage License Bureau, and lines are expected to be long, the county clerk's office said." Vegas has such a wide range of entertainment and wedding options available that there really is something for everyone here," County Clerk Lynn Goya said in a statement.The office recommends people preapply in person at the county clerk's office or online to save time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.