Fox News anchor Chris Wallace warns v...

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace warns viewers: Trump crossed the line in latest attack on media

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace speaks to candidates during the third U.S. presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nev., on Oct. 19, 2016. Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace speaks to candidates during the third U.S. presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nev., on Oct. 19, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas Sun Local 1
News Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas Sat Kevin Kettell 1
Las Vegas drug scene Feb 16 kyman 15
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Feb 15 Solarman 1
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... Feb 15 ThomasA 2
News US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial... Feb 14 Impeach Trump 4
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) Feb 14 Delores 16
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,455 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC