Fox News anchor Chris Wallace warns viewers: Trump crossed the line in latest attack on media
Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace speaks to candidates during the third U.S. presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nev., on Oct. 19, 2016. Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace speaks to candidates during the third U.S. presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nev., on Oct. 19, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas
|Sun
|Local
|1
|Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas
|Sat
|Kevin Kettell
|1
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Feb 16
|kyman
|15
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Feb 15
|Solarman
|1
|Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear...
|Feb 15
|ThomasA
|2
|US jury in Bundy standoff trial gets FBI aerial...
|Feb 14
|Impeach Trump
|4
|Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16)
|Feb 14
|Delores
|16
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC