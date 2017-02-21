Firefighters battle two-alarm apartme...

Firefighters battle two-alarm apartment fire near downtown Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Clark County Fire Department crews "are now in defensive mode due to some structural collapses," department spokesman Larry Haydu said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bachelorette and Bachelor Parties!! Play the BT... 8 hr btcmacroecon 1
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... Fri Local 21
Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las... Fri Local 1
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... Fri Local 22
Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters... Fri Quality Web Content 1
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) Thu carlitos 5
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... Feb 23 spud 18
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,157,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC