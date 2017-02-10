Federal prosecutors take over case in...

Federal prosecutors take over case involving pair accused of kidnapping Las Vegas woman

Federal prosecutors have taken over the case of two people arrested in New Mexico in connection with the violent kidnapping of a Las Vegas woman.Jack Morgan, 31, and Sophie Brown, 19, were being held in a Santa Fe jail awaiting a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing on first-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment and conspiracy charges. Court records show the charges against the two were dropped in Santa Fe Magistrate Court on Thursday.The suspects were released into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday, and federal prosecutors have taken over the case, court records show.The kidnapping happened about 10:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at the woman's apartment near Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

