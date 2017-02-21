FBI agent arrested for firing at offi...

FBI agent arrested for firing at officer enters plea deal

8 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

An FBI agent from Las Vegas who was arrested in western Michigan for shooting at a police officer outside a fitness club could avoid jail under a plea agreement. Ruben Hernandez, 35, pleaded no contest Friday to felonious assault.

