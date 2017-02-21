FBI agent arrested for firing at officer enters plea deal
An FBI agent from Las Vegas who was arrested in western Michigan for shooting at a police officer outside a fitness club could avoid jail under a plea agreement. Ruben Hernandez, 35, pleaded no contest Friday to felonious assault.
