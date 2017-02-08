Fake bills rain down on U.S. 95 in La...

Fake bills rain down on U.S. 95 in Las Vegas, causing a minor accident

Someone tried to make it rain with fake money Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95.Bills in several denominations were seen flying through the air on U.S. 95 near the Jones exit about 2:30 p.m., and it caused chaos on the highway.Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said drivers were pulling over in the travel lanes to pick up the money.When the Highway Patrol arrived, troopers found different denominations of currency on the highway.

