Facebook photo helps Las Vegas police make arrest in killing of homeless man

There are 1 comment on the Las Vegas Review Journal story from 12 hrs ago, titled Facebook photo helps Las Vegas police make arrest in killing of homeless man.

Las Vegas police have a key piece of evidence in the November killing of a homeless man : a photo the suspect posted on Facebook the day after the shooting death. According to an arrest report, the photo shows the suspect near the scene of the crime, loading a gun with bullets similar to those used in the fatal shooting.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,185

Las Vegas, NV

#1 7 hrs ago
Another Facebook dummy. People who tattoo their faces/necks don't make good decisions. Did these guys have parents, i bet they raised themselves. 26? That's tough when you commit crimes when you're young, that means you're going to be in prison for a long, long, long time fighting off the prison population and keeping your pants up.

