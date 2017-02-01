Facebook photo helps Las Vegas police make arrest in killing of homeless man
There are 1 comment on the Las Vegas Review Journal story from 12 hrs ago, titled Facebook photo helps Las Vegas police make arrest in killing of homeless man. In it, Las Vegas Review Journal reports that:
Las Vegas police have a key piece of evidence in the November killing of a homeless man : a photo the suspect posted on Facebook the day after the shooting death. According to an arrest report, the photo shows the suspect near the scene of the crime, loading a gun with bullets similar to those used in the fatal shooting.
#1 7 hrs ago
Another Facebook dummy. People who tattoo their faces/necks don't make good decisions. Did these guys have parents, i bet they raised themselves. 26? That's tough when you commit crimes when you're young, that means you're going to be in prison for a long, long, long time fighting off the prison population and keeping your pants up.
