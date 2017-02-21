Ex-Church Official In Las Vegas Gets 4 Years In Prison For Theft
A 52-year-old former Las Vegas church treasurer has been sentenced in Nevada to four years in federal prison for stealing nearly $1.5 million from his congregation. U.S. Attorney Daniel Bogden said Thursday that Gregory J. Olson also was sentenced for failing to report the embezzled money on his 2006-2009 tax filings.
