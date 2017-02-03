Earn a College Degree in Downtown Las...

Earn a College Degree in Downtown Las Vegas via CSN's Lunch & Learn Program

The College of Southern Nevada will hold two orientation sessions in February for its Lunch & Learn program, which allows students to take college courses and earn their degree in downtown Las Vegas over lunch and in the evening.

