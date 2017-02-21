Driver who rear-ended Metro vehicle a...

Driver who rear-ended Metro vehicle arrested on suspicion of DUI

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A police vehicle was rear-ended by a suspected drunken driver in the east valley Saturday night, according to Las Vegas police. The Metropolitan Police Department vehicle was hit in the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and East Sahara Avenue at 7:55 p.m. Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bachelorette and Bachelor Parties!! Play the BT... 16 hr btcmacroecon 1
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... Fri Local 21
Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las... Fri Local 1
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... Fri Local 22
Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters... Fri Quality Web Content 1
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) Thu carlitos 5
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... Feb 23 spud 18
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,164,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC