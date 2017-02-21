Destination Dell bus will close downt...

Destination Dell bus will close downtown Las Vegas street

5 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Clark Avenue will be closed between Main and First streets in downtown Las Vegas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday while Las Vegas hosts the Destination Dell mobile tour bus. The bus will be stationed on Clark Avenue in front of city hall as part of an event for local technology firms to focus on the city's recently designated Innovation District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

