Dancers are in step and on pointe at Youth America Grand Prix in Las Vegas

With scholarships to top ballet schools on the line, this group had to stay on its toes.With hair coiled in tight buns and glittery eyes to match their sparkling outfits, dancers stepped into the limelight at the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall at UNLV Sunday. With each pliA© and sautA©, performers showed the determination to win and the poise to contain their emotions if things went awry.This was the regional semifinals of the Youth America Grand Prix, dubbed the world's largest student ballet scholarship competition."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.