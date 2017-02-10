Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Thursday crash in west Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner's office identified a motorcyclist who died after a crash in the west valley Thursday afternoon.Jon Christopher Rasimowicz, a 50-year-old Las Vegas resident, died at University Medical Center around 12 a.m. Friday following a crash near South El Capitan Way and West Flamingo Road.Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle crashed into Rasimowicz, who was riding a motorcycle, at the intersection of South El Capitan Way and West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas police said.Police are invesigating the crash's causes and whether impairment was a factor.Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381.

