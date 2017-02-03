Coroner identifies man who died after a single-vehicle crash Friday in North Las Vegas
The Clark County coroner has identified the Las Vegas man who died after a single-vehicle crash early Friday in North Las Vegas.Evan Villagomez, 21, died about 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Alexander Road and North Decatur Boulevard after crashing a Ford F-150 pickup truck into a traffic pole. The truck caught fire shortly after, said North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty.Police found in their preliminary investigation that Villagomez was driving northbound on North Decatur Boulevard when he drifted off the roadway and crashed into the pole, just north of West Alexander Road.
