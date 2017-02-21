Coroner identifies man fatally shot at northwest Las Vegas apartment complex
The Clark County coroner has identified the man killed in Tuesday night's fatal shooting as Kwame Banks of Las Vegas. Officers responding to reports of gunshots on the block of 5800 Sky Pointe Drive and found Banks, 26, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
