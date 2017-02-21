Coroner identifies man fatally shot a...

Coroner identifies man fatally shot at northwest Las Vegas apartment complex

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The Clark County coroner has identified the man killed in Tuesday night's fatal shooting as Kwame Banks of Las Vegas. Officers responding to reports of gunshots on the block of 5800 Sky Pointe Drive and found Banks, 26, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters... 4 hr Quality Web Content 1
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) 12 hr carlitos 5
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... 18 hr spud 18
News Clark County Commission To Look At Plans For De... Wed NEVADA 1
News Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14) Tue marieburn 8
cherish my love Feb 21 Psssst 4
happy presidents day Feb 20 kyman 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,532 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC