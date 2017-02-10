Coroner identifies Las Vegas man shot to death Saturday inside west valley home

A Las Vegas man shot dead early Saturday morning in the west valley has been identified.Reginald Durwan Carr, known as Reggie to family and friends, was found dead about 12:20 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds on the 700 block of Dolores Drive. The 45-year-old man's death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner.Arriving officers with the Metropolitan Police Department found another man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

