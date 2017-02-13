Coroner identifies driver killed in s...

Coroner identifies driver killed in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

A man killed in a North Las Vegas crash early Sunday involving a suspected DUI driver has been identified by the Clark County coroner.About 6:45 a.m., 56-year-old Laszlo Varga's Volkswagen Tiguan was struck by a man suspected of driving under the influence near the intersection of East Centennial Parkway and Losee Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... 5 hr Well Well 21
Circus Buffet 8 hr Local 3
Las Vegas drug scene Sun Well Well 13
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... Feb 11 ky man 11
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) Feb 11 Steven M Robinson 10
News Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency has now ear... Feb 10 spytheweb 1
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Feb 10 kyman 28
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,489 • Total comments across all topics: 278,834,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC