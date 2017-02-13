Coroner identifies driver killed in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas

A man killed in a North Las Vegas crash early Sunday involving a suspected DUI driver has been identified by the Clark County coroner.About 6:45 a.m., 56-year-old Laszlo Varga's Volkswagen Tiguan was struck by a man suspected of driving under the influence near the intersection of East Centennial Parkway and Losee Road.

