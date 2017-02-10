Closure of Badlands golf course cause...

Closure of Badlands golf course causes property values to drop in Las Vegas neighborhood

A number of homeowners in a Las Vegas neighborhood may soon see their property values drop.As of last week, 59 Queensridge homeowners had filed appeals with the Clark County assessor's office, with 40 of those coming from owners adjacent to the recently closed Badlands golf course, where custom homes overlook winding fairways.The course, which closed in late 2016, is the site of a proposed residential development proposal the Las Vegas City Council has been considering for months."

