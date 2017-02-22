Clark County Commission To Look At Plans For Development Near Red Rock Canyon
After more than a decade of community and legal battles, county commissioners are again considering a prominent Las Vegas developer's plan to build more than 5,000 homes on property he owns on a hill within eyesight of a popular and scenic national recreation area. The Clark County Commission is set Wednesday to take up builder Jim Rhodes' plan to build homes, schools and stores on more than 3 square miles of former gypsum mine on Blue Diamond Hill.
