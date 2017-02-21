City of Las Vegas hosts Dell, courts techies
Jennifer Davies, 31, plays an interactive game during the Destination Dell mobile tour bus event near the Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. @chrisklee_jpeg The Destination Dell mobile tour bus before the start of the event near the Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clark County Commission To Look At Plans For De...
|1 hr
|NEVADA
|1
|Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14)
|Tue
|marieburn
|8
|cherish my love
|Tue
|Psssst
|4
|happy presidents day
|Mon
|kyman
|1
|Goodbye Clark County and Las Vegas
|Feb 19
|Local
|1
|Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas
|Feb 18
|Kevin Kettell
|1
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Feb 16
|kyman
|15
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC