Car in which Tupac Shakur was shot in Las Vegas is for sale for $1.5M
The car in which rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in Las Vegas is for sale, with an asking price of $1.5 million. California memorabilia dealer Moments in Time has listed the 1996 BMW 750iL that once belonged to Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight on its website .
